NBA Courtside: Shai’s now a show and Raptors are taking notice of Thunder star

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder followers are by no means going to neglect about Russell Westbrook, however they should be thrilled that they’ll doubtless be watching a brand new star guard for years to come back.

It needed to be robust shedding each former MVP Westbrook and Paul George, however Chris Paul has been nice and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of many NBA’s greatest surprises to this point this season. The Hamilton native has been on a tear these days, would possibly already be the very best Canadian within the league (Jamal Murray has the very best case in any other case) and not too long ago grew to become the youngest participant to notch a 20-rebound triple-double, supplanting some man named Shaquille O’Neal.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensible for the Thunder and his manufacturing has resulted in success for the crew as an entire. Oklahoma Metropolis began 6-11, however has gone 17-6 since. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged greater than 20 factors a recreation and shot a excessive proportion from the sphere throughout that span. He’s now the participant opponents gameplan round, together with the Raptors, who’re set to go to the Thunder on Wednesday evening after shedding to the crew at Toronto thanks partly to Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics earlier this season.

“When we played him here on our home court, you got to see his versatility his quickness,” Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin mentioned on Tuesday.

“I mean he really was a lot more explosive than I thought and the help has to be there early with him. And what that means is now our bigs are going to have to come over and help and then that leaves Steven Adams on the glass. So obviously we’ve got our hands full. It’s going to take a total team effort.”

Gilgeous-Alexander performs at his personal tempo, which Griffin says is often one thing solely veterans can do. And, as Griffin says, the guard forces defenders to come back at him, which opens up loads of issues for the Thunder.

“When you watched (him) last year, (on) the Clippers, you started to see what kind of player he was becoming,” added former NBA defensive participant of the yr Marc Gasol.

“And then you get to see it this year in full effect … You see it in his body language, his poise. You see his defensive presence. Now you’re seeing his shooting a little bit, too,” Gasol mentioned.

Raptors star Pascal Siakam mentioned the 20-rebound recreation actually stood out to him.

“It’s tough. I mean, I think the first game of the year I had like 18 rebounds. And I was feeling myself and I kind of had a bet with Norm (Powell): He was gonna bet every single game that I was gonna get at least 15 rebounds. I don’t even know if I got close to that,” Siakam mentioned.

“So I simply understand how onerous it’s to seize that many rebounds. So, it’s actually spectacular to have the ability to do this.

“He’s simply making noise. Such as you (have) to child of take note of it.”

WNBA KEEPS THE PEACE

The WNBA and its participant’s affiliation reached settlement on an eight-year collective bargaining settlement on Tuesday. The highlights of the deal are vital will increase to participant salaries, enhanced journey requirements, advertising boosts, progressive family-planning advantages and profession improvement alternatives.

“Foremost among the deal terms is a 53% increase in total cash compensation, consisting of base salary, additional performance bonuses, prize pools for newly created in-season competitions, and league and team marketing deals,” learn a launch.

“Under the new CBA, the league’s top players will be able to earn cash compensation in excess of $500,000, representing a more than tripling of the maximum compensation under the prior deal. Other top players will have an opportunity to earn between $200,000 and $300,000. And for the first time in WNBA history, the average cash compensation for players will exceed six figures, averaging nearly $130,000, resulting in an increase for all players from rookies to veterans.”

RAPTORS WIN AGAIN

Successful the NBA title wasn’t sufficient for the Toronto Raptors.

The franchise additionally was named the NBA’s first-ever crew of the yr for its achievements throughout crew enterprise, together with ticketing, partnerships, advertising, digital media, enterprise analytics and innovation.

In line with the NBA, the Raptors received “for their strong business performance and innovative marketing programs. The team was near the top of the league for ticket member renewals, total tickets sold and full season tickets sold. Toronto was also recognized for its innovative approach to partnerships resulting in it being presented with the NBA’s Activation of the Year Award last July, and its creative marketing strategy, including its efforts to drive community conversations around diversity and inclusion.”

League and crew executives selected the winners.

AROUND THE RIM

Utah had received 9 straight and 14-of-15 earlier than Tuesday’s video games to maneuver right into a tie for second within the West. The highest crew, the Lakers, haven’t had famous person Anthony Davis for 3 video games in a row and the Clippers are lacking George … Chicago’s Zach LaVine has averaged 30.2 factors over his previous six video games … Sneaky most improved participant candidate? Phoenix ahead Kelly Oubre, who has averaged 23.1 factors, eight.9 rebounds and 1.88 steals over his previous eight video games … Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is 46 assists shy of passing former teammate Jose Calderon for the franchise lead … Memphis is 11-Zero when Canadian Dillon Brooks scores 20 factors or extra … Should you missed it, Kyrie Irving returned for Brooklyn earlier this week after lacking 26-games and hit 10-of-11 photographs. A lot for rust … Regulate Detroit’s Sekou Doumbouya. The NBA’s youngest participant (he simply turned 19 a couple of weeks in the past) is getting a beginning gig with Blake Griffin sidelined and is producing each statistics and highlight-reel dunks. Pistons coach Dwane Casey benched all-star centre Andre Drummond for many of the fourth quarter and time beyond regulation in opposition to New Orleans and the Pistons rallied from 16 right down to power time beyond regulation … DeMar DeRozan has scored at the least 20 factors and shot 50% or higher from the sphere in every of his previous 11 video games … Final yr’s G League scoring champion Jordan McRae has averaged 20.three factors on 50% capturing for Washington over his previous 9.

THEY THE NORTH

A fast have a look at the highest Canadians within the NBA this season:

Jamal Murray, Nuggets: Received to line 11 instances in assertion win over Clippers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: Making an all-star case in Yr 2.

Andrew Wiggins, Wolves: Main Canuck scorer, however numbers have cratered.

R.J. Barrett, Knicks: Teaching change has agreed with him.

Tristan Thompson, Cavs: Profession-high 35 factors in opposition to Detroit.

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies: Lastly cooled in opposition to Warriors, however on an enormous roll.

Kelly Olynyk, Warmth: Oddly out of the combination in Miami in the meanwhile.

Cory Joseph, Kings: A few clunkers after some good video games.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies: Massive a part of Memphis’ profitable streak.

Dwight Powell, Mavericks: Had 19 and 12 vs. Sixers as good run continues.

Chris Boucher, Raptors: Deserves minutes, even with Gasol again.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Pelicans: Producing when he’s given a shot to play

BIG NUMBERS

56-6: Toronto’s file in opposition to groups beneath .500 over the previous two years. That’s the NBA’s greatest mark. The Lakers (22-Zero) and Bucks (26-1) have fared the very best in opposition to these groups to this point this season.

1-15: Golden State’s file in opposition to groups .500 or higher. How the mighty have fallen certainly. Solely Chicago (1-16) has fared worse. The Warriors went 53-37 in opposition to these groups over the earlier two seasons.

51.three%: Three-point capturing by Milwaukee’s George Hill. The earlier certified (84 made three-point area targets) participant to nail greater than 50% was Kyle Korver (a file 53.6%) in 2009-10. Hill shot 31% from behind the arc final season.

7: Straight video games scoring at the least 30 factors by Phoenix guard Devin Booker, a franchise-record. He fell brief in his previous two video games, however handed out 14 assists in them.

FIVE UP

5 surging squads (earlier than Tuesday’s video games).

1. Utah Jazz: Scoring at will in opposition to all people and making it look straightforward. How will Mike Conley’s looming return influence issues?

2. L.A. Lakers: Locking it down defensively whereas scoring at a sky-high clip. Accidents are the one factor that may throw them off track, although haven’t missed Anthony Davis a lot.

three. Milwaukee Bucks: Opponents can’t rating on the rim on these guys. Giannis and Co. have simply been the category of the East.

four. Memphis Grizzlies: When’s the final time they had been right here? The Grizz are 7-2 prior to now 9, with vets and children combining to make some candy music close to Beale Road.

5. Houston Rockets: Don’t neglect about Harden’s crew. Defence has caught as much as offence in current video games (fifth in NBA over previous 5).

FIVE DOWN

1. Golden State Warriors: Have misplaced eight in a row and many of the video games haven’t been shut. Cruising towards a excessive lottery decide on this forgettable season.

2. Charlotte Hornets: 5 straight losses, together with a crushing one in opposition to the Raptors. A pleasant story is beginning to go bitter.

three. New York Knicks: Defence has been offensive. Surrendering 122.eight factors per 100 possessions over previous 5, which is tough to do.

four. Atlanta Hawks: Possibly Trae Younger is a deserving all-star? With out him Atlanta has regarded prefer it doesn’t belong within the NBA offensively.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: The Cleveland Slugs merely aren’t superb. Tristan Thompson is about the one participant exceeding expectations. That’s not good.

BIG V HAVING CAREER YEAR FOR STREAKING GRIZZLIES

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of many NBA’s shock groups and a well-known face has been serving to lead the cost.

Centre Jonas Valanciunas, the long-time Raptor who was the centrepiece of the Marc Gasol commerce for Memphis, has been on an absolute tear in current weeks.

Memphis is 12-6 since Dec. 9, has received 5 straight to vault right into a playoff spot, and is manner additional alongside in its rebuild than anybody anticipated.

Children Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson III are the core of an intriguing future, however Valanciunas is exhibiting he suits too. Valanciunas scored 31 factors and hauled in 19 rebounds in a current win over Golden State, each close to career-highs, and he’s averaging 15.5 factors and 9.9 rebounds on the season. Valanciunas can be passing higher than ever earlier than and is hitting simply shy of 45% of his (restricted) three-point makes an attempt.

Morant, Canadian Dillon Brooks and others can now feed two large males who’re lethal from long-range, together with Canadian Brandon Clarke — who has hit 41% of his three-point makes an attempt in his rookie season — when one in all them is off.

Morant will win rookie of the yr and is a famous person in ready, Jackson is likely to be an all-star sooner or later, too, and Valanciunas determined to stay round, signing a three-year deal.

Valanciunas will all the time have his faults (significantly on the defensive finish), however he does many issues extraordinarily nicely total (like rebounding, capturing, setting screens) and is as in style a teammate as you’ll discover in the complete NBA. And, as Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will inform you, Valanciunas is even enhancing on defence.

“He’s gotten so much better in our centre-field, rim-protection coverages over the course of the season, but naturally as he’s just gotten integrated with his teammates after not really having a pre-season,” Jenkins mentioned.

“You see all his hard work paying off and it’s the new version of Jonas, but there’s so much of what he’s been doing in his eight-year career that he’s still playing on and making a huge impact with.”

Memphis hosted Houston on Tuesday in what was all of the sudden a must-see recreation.