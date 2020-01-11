NBC Orders Series Based On The Rock’s Childhood

The Rock is an interesting individual, however what was The Nice One like when he was a toddler? We’re about to seek out out.

The Wrap experiences that NBC has ordered a brand new sequence referred to as “Young Rock.” It’s going to chronicle the lifetime of a younger Dwayne Johnson. The Rock can be set to seem in all 11 episodes of the primary season.

This will probably be like Younger Sheldon in some methods, however will probably be based mostly on The Rock. The sequence is penned by Contemporary Off The Boat writers Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions is producing the sequence together with Khan, Chaing, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.

There was no set launch date for this sequence, however it’s in improvement.