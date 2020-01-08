NBRI Recruitment 2020: Recruitment for 28 posts in NBRI

Nationwide Botanical Analysis Institute (NBRI) Senior Technical Officer, Technical Assistant and Technician Whole 28 goes to make appointments to the posts. For this, functions have been sought from and deserving candidates. The appliance kind must be downloaded from NBRI web site and it must be crammed and despatched by publish to the given tackle within the prescribed format. The final date to succeed in the appliance kind 31 is January 2020.

Description of posts

Senior Technical Officer, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: BE or B.Tech diploma in Chemical Know-how / Biotechnology / Instrumentation with minimal 55 share marks. Additionally having not less than 5 years of expertise within the discipline of mass spectrometry. Or

– MSc diploma in Organic Sciences / Chemical Sciences with minimal 55 share marks and may have not less than 5 years expertise within the discipline of mass spectrometry .

Pay Scale: 67, 700 to 2, 08,700 Rupees. Pay Degree 11

Age Restrict: Most 40 years.

Technical Assistant, Submit: 09 (Unreserved: 04)

Qualification: Completely different are decided regionally. The minimal within the associated fields are prescribed for commencement, BSc or three-year diploma in numerous topics.

Pay Scale: 35, 400 to 1, 12,400 Rupees. Pay Degree 06.

Age Restrict: Most 28 years.

Technician, Designation: 18 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: Minimal 55 with share marks 10 with passing the fifth and 12 with the ITI must be performed within the related commerce. OR Two years full time apprenticeship coaching in commerce associated to a acknowledged institute.

Pay Scale: 19, 900 to 63,200 Rupees. Pay Degree – 2.

Age Restrict: Most 28 years.

Discover: Candidates, Divyang, widows, divorced ladies, ex-servicemen and staff working in NBRI might be given leisure in age restrict as per guidelines. Age might be calculated on the premise of 31 January 2020.

Utility price: 100 Rs. Charges must be paid by means of crossed demand drops.

Demand draft to be made within the identify of 'Director, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow'.

Choice Course of

– Choice might be performed by means of interview for the publish of Senior Technical Officer.

– Shortlisted candidates might be referred to as for commerce take a look at for all different posts.

– Candidates chosen in commerce take a look at might be referred to as for written take a look at. Candidates might be chosen on the premise of efficiency in written examination.

utility process

– Go to NBRI web site www.nbri.res.in.

– Click on on the Recruitment tab given on the house web page.

– A brand new web page will open as you accomplish that. Click on on the choice of everlasting given on it.

After this – Recruitment Commercial No. 03 / 2019 for the publish of Technical & Assist Employees. (Detailed Commercial) (Final Date: 31). 01.2020) Click on the hyperlink.

– By doing this the commercial of recruitment will seem on the display screen. Learn it fastidiously and examine your eligibility.

– To obtain the appliance kind, click on on the appliance hyperlink (Technical & Assist Employees) subsequent to it.

– Fill all the knowledge sought within the utility kind and ship the crammed utility kind together with the requested paperwork to the fastened tackle by publish.

connect these items

– 100 as utility price. Demand draft of Rs.

– Self-attested passport aspect colour picture.

– Self-attested Beginning Certificates (Marksheet of X).

– Self attested photocopy of all tutorial paperwork.

– Caste certificates, incapacity certificates (if relevant).

Self attested photocopy of expertise certificates (if relevant).

Utility sending tackle

Administrative Officer, CSIR-Nationwide Botanical Analysis Institute, Rana Pratap Marg, Lucknow- 226001

Essential Date:

Final date for sending functions by publish: 31 January 2020 (until 5 PM )

Extra info right here

www.nbri.res.in