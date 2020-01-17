INDIANAPOLIS—Laying down a harsh ruling that’s certain to resonate in future circumstances, the NCAA decided Friday that Joe Burrow becoming a member of the Cincinnati Bengals will likely be greater than sufficient punishment for his infraction of accepting a money cost from Odell Beckham Jr. “We want to do everything we can to discourage college players from trying to monetize their position, and we have determined that whatever punishment we could come up with will pale in comparison to being drafted by the Bengals,” mentioned N.C.A.A. president Mark Emmert, who warned that the LSU quarterback’s destiny would possibly change into the brand new commonplace for punishing participant corruption. “Let this be a warning to all the young men and women out there who might consider accepting a bribe. Burrow will have to spend the next four years playing for the Bengals, living in the city of Cincinnati, and carry the burden of being a hopeless franchise’s designated savior. Our only concern is that this punishment may be too harsh, but we are considering a scaled system where even worse infractions would entail being drafted by the Browns or Jets.” At press time, the N.C.A.A. had applied a brand new disciple system for coaches who commit recruitment violations to be punished by as much as three years as head coach of the Cowboys.