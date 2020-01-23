News

NCC training aircraft makes emergency landing in Ghaziabad, no casualties

January 23, 2020
3 Min Read

Worldwide Enterprise Instances, India Version

  • Search

  1. Residence
  2. Society

The small NCC coaching plane made an emergency touchdown after going through a technical fault.

Jan 23, 2020 17:22 IST

ncc aircraft

The photographs of the plane had been shared on Twitter.Twitter/ANI

A coaching plane made an emergency touchdown on the Japanese Peripheral Expressway close to Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village on Thursday, January 23. The plane made an emergency touchdown after going through a technical fault.

A NCC CH-701 micro-light aircraft has made an #Emergency touchdown on the Japanese Peripheral Expressway in #Ghaziabad #India

Experiences counsel the aircraft suffered a technical fault & that the #Indianairforce assisted within the protected touchdown guaranteeing no lack of life pic.twitter.com/lchztIK09v

— d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) January 23, 2020

Information company ANI took to Twitter to share the photographs of the plane.

Advised Articles

IBT Hindi

    IBT TV


    Decoding POCO easter egg


    Shut

    Decoding POCO easter egg

    Why promote with us?

    hottest


    Why promote with us?

    हिंदी समाचार

    Learn Extra

    Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
    Loading...

    About the author

    View All Posts

    ROSHAN

    Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

    Add Comment

    Click here to post a comment