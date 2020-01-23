NCC training aircraft makes emergency landing in Ghaziabad, no casualties

Worldwide Enterprise Instances, India Version
The small NCC coaching plane made an emergency touchdown after going through a technical fault.
Jan 23, 2020 17:22 IST
A coaching plane made an emergency touchdown on the Japanese Peripheral Expressway close to Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village on Thursday, January 23. The plane made an emergency touchdown after going through a technical fault.
A NCC CH-701 micro-light aircraft has made an #Emergency touchdown on the Japanese Peripheral Expressway in #Ghaziabad #India
Experiences counsel the aircraft suffered a technical fault & that the #Indianairforce assisted within the protected touchdown guaranteeing no lack of life pic.twitter.com/lchztIK09v
Information company ANI took to Twitter to share the photographs of the plane.
