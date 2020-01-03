NCP Big Winner In Maharashtra, Home Can Go To Anil Deshmukh: Sources

The NCP’s Anil Deshmukh, sources stated, will get the essential dwelling portfolio in Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Celebration – which performed a key position in bringing collectively the ideologically disparate Shiv Sena and the Congress and assist for the federal government in Maharashtra – is about to emerge as the largest winner with many of the key cupboard berths.

The get together is predicted to get the house, finance, irrigation and medical training ministries. The publish of the deputy Chief Minister additionally belongs to the get together. By way of numbers too, they’ve the sting over the Shiv Sena, with 16 berths in comparison with the Sena’s 15.

Sources stated extra names have emerged in course of the continued discussions of portfolios.

The NCP’s Anil Deshmukh, sources stated, will get the essential dwelling portfolio, city improvement will go to Eknath Shinde, Industries to Subhash Desai, Income to Balasaheb Thorat, Labour and Excise to Dilip Walse Patil, Housing to Jeetendra Ahwad and Medical Training to Varsha Gaikwad. Dhananjay Munde is prone to get the ministry of social justice.

The Congress has been relegated to the third spot within the authorities with only a handful of ministries.

