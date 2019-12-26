NCP, Congress Upset With Farm Loan Hoardings Crediting Shiv Sena: Report

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a whole farm mortgage waiver.

Aurangabad:

The Nationalist Congress Get together (NCP) and the Congress have expressed anger over hoardings carrying pictures solely of Shiv Sena leaders to spotlight the Maharashtra authorities’s transfer to waive off farm loans, saying it’s a joint determination of the alliance and never one social gathering alone.

The hoardings, having photos of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his father late Bal Thackeray, have come up in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra within the final couple of days.

They don’t have any of prime leaders of the Congress and NCP, which solid an alliance with the Sena to type authorities within the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a whole farm mortgage waiver within the state, a day after the federal government formally introduced to put in writing off cultivator’ money owed of upto Rs two lakh.

“It would have been better if they had also carried photographs (on hoardings) of other veteran leaders of this alliance,” NCP MLC Satish Chavan instructed information company PTI.

It is a determination of the alliance authorities and the transfer to place up hoardings of a single social gathering is “not done”, Congress metropolis president Namdevrao Pawar mentioned.

“The decision to waive farm loans is of all the alliance partners of the state government. If the posters are put up by a local volunteer, it can be understood. But, if these have been put up by party officials, then this is certainly displeasing,” he mentioned.

They need to have additionally put up pictures of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Namdevrao Pawar mentioned.

In the meantime, Shiv Sena district president and MLC Ambadas Danve mentioned the hoardings have been displayed by social gathering volunteers “in a fit of emotion”.

“Henceforth, we will take care that alliance parties also get a prominent place in such posters,” he mentioned.