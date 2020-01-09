NCVT MIS ITI result: How to download semester wise marksheet of e-NTC and tranny

Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching (NCVT) MIS ITI 2019 The outcomes of the examination have been launched. The Ministry of Talent Growth and Entrepreneurship has launched the semesterwise marksheet of e-NTC and tranny

The outcomes have been launched on eight January. Candidates who had appeared on this examination can examine the end result by visiting the web site of Ministry of Talent Growth and Entrepreneurship.

The Ministry of Talent Growth and Entrepreneurship has launched the Semesterwise Marksheet of e-NTC and tranny. Candidates can obtain the semester clever marksheet of e-NTC and tranny from NCVT MIS portal. To obtain it, first they need to go to NCVT MIS portal and click on on the Trainees hyperlink. Then click on on Trainee Profile.

After this, it’s a must to fill Registration No, Father's Title, Date of Delivery and Captcha Code on the login web page. .

The ITI semester examinations of the Ministry of Talent Growth and Entrepreneurship (MIS) have been performed in August and September.

Click on on this hyperlink NCVT MIS ITI end result and see the end result

Test the results of NCVT MIS ITI Examination like this

For this, first go to the official web site of NCVT ncvtmis.gov.in

After this click on on examine the 2019 semester examination end result hyperlink and fill your info.