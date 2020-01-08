NCVT result 2019: NCVT ITI exam results released, here is the direct link

Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching (NCVT) MIS ITI 2019 The outcomes of the examination have been launched. The outcomes had been launched on eight January. Candidates who had appeared on this examination can examine the outcomes by visiting the web site of Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching.

The ITI semester examinations of the Ministry of Talent Growth and Entrepreneurship (MIS) had been carried out in August and September. Proper now the web site is just not working correctly as a result of busy server of the web site.

Click on on this hyperlink NCVT MIS ITI outcome and see the outcome

Verify the results of NCVT MIS ITI Examination like this

For this, first go to the official web site of NCVT ncvtmis.gov.in

After this click on on examine the 2019 semester examination outcome hyperlink and fill your info.