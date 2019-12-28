NDA Government Is “Joker Of The Year,” Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NDA authorities is “joker of the year” mentioned Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

Nationwide Democratic Alliance (NDA) authorities is “joker of the year” mentioned Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whereas reacting to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar calling Rahul Gandhi ”liar of the yr”.

The BJP chief referred to as the previous Congress president “a candidate for liar of the year”. He was reacting to Mr Gandhi’s “Prime Minister of RSS lies to the country” remark. “Rahul Gandhi has continued to lie. He is a candidate for the ”liar of the year” 2019,” Mr Javadekar informed media on Friday.

To this, Mr Chowdhury mentioned: “Javadekar said Rahul Gandhi is liar of the year. I say the NDA government is joker of the year.”

He additionally expressed issues on the state of the economic system and dangerous loans distributed by banks. “NDA government will soon become NPA government,” he mentioned.

The Congress chief challenged the Union Minister for a debate to resolve whether or not Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a liar or if it was Gandhi. “I challenge Prakash Javadekar for a debate to decide whether Rahul Gandhi is a liar or it is the PM,” he mentioned.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mr Gandhi mentioned: “The Prime Minister of RSS lies to mother India,” and connected a video with it.

The video contains a highway purportedly resulting in a detention centre in Assam and PM Modi’s speech denying the existence of such camps in India.

At a public rally earlier this week, PM Modi mentioned: “Neither is there any detention centre in India nor will any Indian Muslim be sent there.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was fast to slam the Congress chief, calling him the “chieftain of liars”, whereas accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation on the development of detention centres.