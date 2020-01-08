NDP MPP defends rally attendance

An Ontario NDP MPP is defending her attendance at an “anti-war rally” over the weekend from criticism her look may very well be perceived as legitimizing supporters of useless Iranian common Qasem Soleiman.

“I think everybody knows fully well that I attended a peace rally, an anti-war rally, on the weekend,” Stiles mentioned Wednesday. “There was no terrorist celebrated. It was a peace rally. I’ve attended peace rallies in the past.”



NDP Schooling Critic Marit Stiles says non-standardized standardized assessments make no sense, throughout a press convention at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020. (Antonella Artuso/Toronto Solar)

The Toronto Solar’s Brian Lilley reported that Stiles and fellow NDP MPP Rima Berns-McGown had been entrance and centre at a rally the place protesters flew the Fashionable Mobilization Forces insignia flag — a logo of an Iranian-backed militia group whose deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was killed alongside Soleiman.

Stiles mentioned she didn’t attend a second rally later that day organized particularly in assist of Soleiman, deemed a “monster” by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We’ve requested the Toronto Solar to right the document and we’re hopeful that they may,” Stiles mentioned. “I will attend an anti-war rally, a peace rally, and I could be walking down the street and somebody has a flag. I can’t control that.”

The Solar article included a picture from the occasion the place the PMF flag may very well be seen flying close to the MPPs.

From the College Avenue rally, Stiles tweeted that she was proud to affix Berns-McGown.

“We must stand together against US aggression in Iran. We must stand for peace,” she posted on-line.

Stiles mentioned she’ll proceed to attend occasions specializing in causes — like anti-war rallies — she helps.

Tory MPP Goldie Ghamari tweeted, “Meanwhile, tone-deaf & ignorant politicians like @NDP maritstiles &@beyrima ACTUALLY ATTEND A PRO-Iran rally in SOLIDARITY WITH those protesting the death of a terrorist. Because any protest is an opportunity to get more votes, am I right.”

The Ontario NDP has come beneath scrutiny previously for attending protests the place controversial pictures are seen, together with one the place NDP MPP Joel Harden posed with a person holding a “f— Ford” signal.

Ontario NDP Chief Andrea Horwath has suggested her caucus to concentrate on what’s round them at public occasions.

