Near Lone Tree Golf Club, 5-bed/5-bath home open Sunday, Jan. 19, has a big yard, tiny HOA dues

January 18, 2020
Because the endlessly well-liked city of Lone Tree strikes by means of its remaining constructing websites west of I-25, the lot dimension of luxurious properties constructed over the previous decade has shrunk in dimension as builders arrive on the fringe of town’s scenic open house.

However that wasn’t a problem when town’s centerpiece Lone Tree Golf Membership was inbuilt 1990, the place agent Jackie Garcia can present you a five-bedroom/five-bath dwelling Sunday, Jan. 19, over four,600 sq. toes, on a lushly landscaped lot that’s twice the dimensions of what builders are providing now.

The value of 7660 Crosby Drive in Lone Tree’s Ridgeview space is $899,900 — truly under the standard resale now in these newer, denser neighborhoods, and comparable in completed dimension.

Garcia, of Re/Max Professionals, notes that each inside inch has been repainted, baths and kitchen are up to date, and even the strip-oak flooring have been refinished, displaying a fairly blue hue.

You’ll see a brick-trimmed exterior underneath a concrete tile roof; a three-car full-wide storage; a recent inside with slab granite and glass tile within the kitchen; a wine bar within the household room; an enormous main bedroom with sitting space and a lavishly appointed tub; a completed basement; and an expansive yard, walled in, open to an enormous coated patio.

Garcia notes one other distinction to newer areas: Ridgeview has HOA dues now of $220 — that’s per yr, not per 30 days.

The neighborhood is walkable to Eagle Ridge Elementary, rated 7-out-of-10 stars at GreatSchools.org, and is served by 9-out-of-10-star Highlands Ranch Excessive, with some well-liked non-public faculties shut by.

This has a few of the most accessible procuring and eating within the metro space: Park Meadows a mile north, and newer arrivals in Lone Tree correct.

Garcia and her latest teammate — Marco Castilla, the son of former Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla — could have espresso and doughnuts out earlier than the playoff recreation.

From I-25, take Lincoln west a mile-and-a-half, previous the championship golf course, to Lone Tree Parkway and switch north to Sunningdale/Ptarmigan, then west a block.

