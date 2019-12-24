Nearly 1 Lakh Rally In Assam In Biggest Agitation Against Citizenship Law

The rally happened simply hours after the curfew imposed in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia was lifted.

Guwahati:

Almost one lakh individuals took to the streets in Assam on Tuesday, the All Assam College students’ Union has claimed; in what has been the largest ever rally towards the citizenship legislation. The protests, which had been largely peaceable, happened in Dibrugarh, the house district of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“All common people united (in) raising their voice that we will not accept any further load of illegal foreigners in the name of Hindu and Muslim. It is the largest rally in entire Assam” stated Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the final secretary of the scholars’ physique.

The district — the tea capital of Assam – has been the epicenter of the anti-citizenship act protest for the reason that controversial legislation was handed by the Lok Sabha on December 9. Tuesday’s protests had been organized by the All Assam College students Union or the AASU which has been on the forefront of the agitation throughout the state.

The rally happened simply hours after the curfew imposed in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia was lifted and restriction imposed on outlets and different institutions relaxed.

Comparable mega rallies had been additionally held in different districts of Assam together with Tezpur, Dergaon and Golaghat. These protests come regardless of the state authorities saying a spread of schemes geared toward fulfilling the calls for of the totally different ethnic teams in Assam.

Those that attended the AASU rally in Dibrugarh echoed the sentiment, saying that the schemes introduced by the Assam authorities had been long-standing calls for and non-negotiable with the opposition to Citizenship Act.

Hundreds of individuals throughout the nation have been protesting towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, which for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution.

Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure. The controversial legislation has triggered protests throughout the Northeast the place individuals concern the legislation will lead to an enormous inflow of immigrants from Bangladesh and alter their demography, robbing them of their id.