January 22, 2020 | 2:19pm

Whenever you consider frequent targets for thieves, beehives most likely don’t rank excessive on the record. That didn’t cease somebody from nabbing nearly 100 beehives from a California orchard, inflicting tens of 1000’s of in misplaced income for the proprietor and leaving native regulation enforcement scratching their heads.

As KCRA stories, the hives belonged to beekeeper Mike Potts, proprietor of Pottsy’s Pollination, an organization headquartered in Oregon. Orchard operators rent beekeepers like Potts to offer bees that pollinate their vegetation, making certain good yields and holding the vegetation wholesome.

Sadly, somebody determined that the bees could be higher off elsewhere and yanked the beehives from the pallets they had been resting on across the orchard positioned close to Yuba Metropolis.

The bees, which had been getting used to pollinate an almond orchard, symbolize roughly one-third of the Pottsy’s Pollination operation. Talking with KCRA, Potts stated that the theft will doubtless set him again round $44,000 in misplaced income, however the high precedence proper now could be discovering the bees.

“I would like to catch them and I think a lot of the beekeepers out here, they’re looking for them too,” Potts instructed KCRA.

“This affects the farmer, too, because there’s going to be a shortage of bees. Luckily, I have enough to cover what I did, or what we lost. But it affects the farmer and it affects the farmers all the way in Oregon and Washington because of the loss of the bees.”

The plain query right here is how somebody might make away with a bunch of beehives with out being observed. Potts believes the thief would have wanted one thing like a flatbed truck in an effort to pull it off and that the stolen objects could be simply recognized. Native regulation enforcement is investigating the theft.