Nearly Half Of Maharashtra Ministers Are Dynasts, Congress Tops List

Mumbai:

Maharashtra lastly bought a full cupboard of 43 ministers on Monday as 36 leaders of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Celebration (NCP) took oath, practically a month after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in because the Chief Minister.

However nineteen of the 43 ministers in Maharashtra, together with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are from political households. Congress, which has 12 ministers within the cupboard, tops the record with eight dynast leaders.

Eight of the twelve Congress ministers who’re from political households embody Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Amit Deshmukh, Satej Patil.

The NCP has 16 ministers within the cupboard. NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Uddhav Thackeray’s deputy on Monday, practically a month after he sided with the BJP however stop the Devendra Fadnavis’s authorities that collapsed inside 80 hours. Six of his occasion’s leaders within the cupboard are additionally dynasts, together with Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde and Prajakt Tanpure.

The Sena, which has 15 ministers within the cupboard, has the least variety of dynasts however Chief Minister and his son are among the many three ministers who fall within the class. “Whatever we do, we don’t it openly. We have nothing to hide,” the Chief Minster instructed reporters when questioned in regards to the pattern.

Monday’s cupboard growth has additionally left a number of leaders from all three events upset.

NCP’s Prakash Solanke was about to resign however after a lot convincing by senior leaders- Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil – he took again his determination. “I was upset initially because I wanted more for Beed district. I was even going to resign. But Sharad Pawar and everyone convinced me. Now I am fine,” he stated.

“This is a big family and such things happen and we have spoken to Pawar saab (party chief). There is no issue and things have been sorted,” Pawar junior stated after talking to Mr Solanke.

Sena’s Sunil Raut, spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s brother, was reportedly upset however he later instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that he would comply with the orders of occasion chief.

Senior Congress leaders additionally conveyed their discomfort to Mallikarjun Khadke and Balasaheb Thorat. “This is a small issue. There are more leaders and less ministers,” stated Congress’s Ashok Chavan on occasion leaders being upset after they have been unnoticed of cupboard growth.