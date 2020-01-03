Nebraska announces dismissal of RB Maurice Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. — Operating again Maurice Washington, who faces little one pornography prices in California and was disciplined for unrelated guidelines violations final season, has been dismissed from the Nebraska soccer group.

This system introduced Washington’s departure Friday in a two-sentence assertion, including that he was anticipated to enter the NCAA switch portal quickly.

Coach Scott Frost eliminated Washington from group actions on Oct. 21 however left open the chance he might return. On the time, Frost mentioned the sophomore from Stockton, California, had not been following unspecified group guidelines.

The pornography prices towards Washington are associated to an incident when he was in highschool. Washington is accused of acquiring a video of his former girlfriend performing a intercourse act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the woman in March 2018. Washington isn’t depicted within the video. He has pleaded not responsible. The case is pending.

Washington began 5 video games and appeared in seven in 2019. He rushed for 298 yards and one landing and caught 12 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

He performed in 18 video games in two seasons, speeding for 753 yards and 4 touchdowns and catching 36 passes for 383 yards and three TDs.