Need For Constructive Debate On Citizenship Amendment Act: Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu says the Centre ought to allay apprehensions of those that categorical dissent.

Hyderabad:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu right this moment stated there’s a want for an enlightened and constructive debate on points similar to Citizenship Modification Act and Nationwide Inhabitants Register and confused that there needs to be no scope for violence throughout protests.

“.. whether it is CAA or NPR, people of the country should have an enlightened, meaningful and constructive discussion in constitutional houses, meetings and media as to when it came, why it came and what is the net impact,if there is any need to modify it, if so what are the suggestions. If we discuss this, then our system will be strengthened and the public will be enlightened,” he stated.

Inaugurating the Beginning Centenary Celebrations of the late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, M Channa Reddy in Hyderabad, the vice-president stated the Centre must also allay the apprehensions of those that categorical dissent.

“Agree to disagree is a fundamental principle in democracy. Whether we like it or not, the other side of the issue should be heard and accordingly act (appropriately).. There should not be scope for violence during agitations,” he stated.

Noting that dissent or disagreement needs to be expressed in a constructive, democratic and peaceable method, he recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had eschewed violence in all its types even within the face of essentially the most daunting challenges.

The Vice President emphasised the necessity for sustaining the dignity of Parliament and Legislatures and elevating the requirements of the debates.

He stated private assaults shouldn’t be made, whereas insurance policies could possibly be criticised.

Paying tributes to Channa Reddy, he stated the late Chief Minister was a grass-roots politician and a mass chief, who relentlessly strove to uplift the circumstances of the widespread individuals.

The truth that he had occupied so many excessive workplaces is a sworn statement to his administrative acumen and management qualities.

Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Okay Rosaiah, former Governor of Tamil Nadu recalled their affiliation with Reddy who led the Separate Telangana motion in 1969.