Need To Work Together With India On Chabahar Port: Iran Foreign Minister

“We need to complete Chabahar-Zahedan Rail (network),” Javad Zarif stated (File)

Mumbai:

India and Iran have to work collectively on the procurement of kit for the development of Chabahar Port in addition to the rail community connecting the Iranian port metropolis to Zahedan, Iranian Overseas Minister Javad Zarif stated in Mumbai on Friday.

Responding to a query, Mr Zarif stated that the issue within the progress of the undertaking is that India has discovered issue in procuring the required gear for the port despite the US exemptions.

“The problem is that India has found difficulty in procuring the necessary equipment for Chabahar Port in spite of the US exemptions on the same. The other problem is connecting Chabahar to Afghanistan and to Central Asia through rail. We need to complete Chabahar-Zahedan rail (network),” stated Mr Zarif.

“We have all the infrastructure for that. We need rails. We are in negotiations with India for providing rails. We produce our own rails but not as fast as we need for all the rail projects that we have around the country. So there are the two areas where India and Iran need to work together,” he added.

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an settlement value $85 million to develop the Chabahar Port. Positioned in southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman, the port gives another route for commerce between India and Afghanistan.