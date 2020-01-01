NEET (UG) 2020: Last date for application submission extended to Jan 6

Image For IllustrationArtistic Commons

The Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) on Tuesday prolonged the final day for the submission of software type of Nationwide Eligibility cum Entrance Take a look at (NEET) to January 6.

Whereas the sooner deadline was December 31, the date has been prolonged with a view to allow the aspiring candidates who haven’t been in a position to apply within the On-line Software Kind resulting from heavy rush within the web site. That is being completed in view of a variety of requests being obtained on this regard.

Nonetheless, the date of correction in particulars in On-line Software Kind has remained the identical.

The revised schedule shall be as underneath:

The Candidate(s)within the Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can even submit the Software Kind offline on the Nodel Centres mounted by NTA. For the process of submission of offline Software Kind and the Nodal Centres, candidates could consult with the Public Discover dated 15 December/17 December 2019, obtainable on NTA web site: https://ntaneet.nic.in.

As per the examination schedule launched by the Nationwide Testing Company (NTA), these candidates who’ve utilized for the NEET UG entrance examination earlier than the deadline could make corrections of their software kind, if any, from January 15 to 31. The NEET UG 2020 admit card is more likely to be launched on March 27 and the NTA will conduct the NEET UG entrance examination on Might three. The outcomes of the doorway examination are more likely to be launched by June four.