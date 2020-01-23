News

Neff’s double-double lifts Arvada West over Monarch in 49-36 victory

Monarch couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 49-36 on Tuesday.

Arvada West was lead in scoring by Alexis People who put up 12 factors whereas additionally accumulating 5 rebounds. Amanda Neff recorded a double-double, scoring 10 factors and accumulating 14 rebounds.

Monarch was lead in scoring by Natalie Guanella who accounted for 9 factors, whereas additionally accumulating six rebounds and three assists. Abigail Russo had a productive evening, scoring 9 factors.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Arvada West heading to play Pomona and Monarch taking up Fairview.

