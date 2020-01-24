Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan hint at their Valentine’s Day wedding

Neha Kakkar, Aditya NarayanInstagram

Over the previous couple of weeks, there had been lot of studies about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony ever for the reason that drama unfolded on Indian Idol. Although the marriage drama was all part of the script, Udit Narayan, nevertheless, went on document to say that she would like to have a feminine singer like Neha Kakkar in his household. Including extra gas to the fireplace, Neha and Aditya have declared their love for one another on social media.

As that is the season of affection, Neha and Aditya are presently gearing up for the Valentine’s Day particular episode on Indian Idol 11. To not overlook that Aditya had introduced that he’ll get married to Neha on February 14 with the approval of the latter’s dad and mom. And going by their latest put up, it seems to be like Neha and Aditya are hinting at their Valentine’s Day marriage ceremony.

On one hand, Neha made a half coronary heart together with her left hand stretching it to her left aspect in her Instagram put up whereas carrying a large smile on her face like a contented bride. However, Aditya accomplished the center by giving off his different half and including a wink to boost his put up. Whereas Neha talked about her marriage ceremony date in her put up, Aditya wrote, “A part of my heart.”

Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan marriage ceremony cardInstagram

The romantic alternate between Neha Kakkar and Aditya has actually raised curiosity amongst their followers on social media. And we could anticipate one thing particular to occur on the units of Indian Idol through the Valentine’s Day particular episode.

There is no doubt that viewers benefit from the flirtatious banter between Indial Idol host Aditya Narayan and choose Neha. We’ve got typically seen Aditya Narayan attempting to suggest to Neha in varied methods and attempting his finest to win her coronary heart. Whereas the marriage drama was simply part of the script, it will be attention-grabbing to see if Neha and Aditya tie the knot within the close to future.

Udit Narayan on Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony

“Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Occasions in an interview.