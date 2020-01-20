Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding: What exactly is the truth behind the rumours?

Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Udit NarayanInstagram

It has been every week for the reason that Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s alleged wedding ceremony has been making information. Social media has gone right into a tizzy ever for the reason that information has appeared. From faux wedding ceremony photos to faux wedding ceremony playing cards; followers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the rumours develop into true.

Udit Narayan’s take

As per experiences, Udit Narayan mentioned that he had come to the present with a objective and the aim was to make Neha Kakkar the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan. Neha Kakkar’s dad and mom, who had been additionally current, gave their nod to the connection. “Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” the 64-year-old singer not too long ago instructed Navbharat Occasions.

Are they actually getting married?

Nicely, sorry to burst your bubble, however no. They don’t seem to be. Aditya Narayan has all the time been flirting with Neha Kakkar (as per the script) and there isn’t any reality to the 2 being in love. In reality, Neha had even mentioned in the course of the episode when Udit Narayan and Deepa had come to the present that she is simply too younger to get married and would identical to to take pleasure in this section at the moment. Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have by no means been romantically concerned and it was all part of the script. Nevertheless, for the reason that stint has given the present such a significant enhance when it comes to TRP, makers are cashing in on the rumours now. The channel has even provide you with a faux wedding ceremony card which says the 2 are to tie-the-knot on February 14, 2020 which occurs to be Valentine’s Day.

Wedding ceremony card

Aditya Narayan has introduced that he’ll get married to Neha on February 14 and the channel has provide you with their wedding ceremony card two. The cardboard reads, ‘Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020’.