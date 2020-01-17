Neha Kakkar calls Aditya Narayan’s mother ‘Sasu Maa’, Narayan-Kakkar family jump in joy

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit NarayanTwitter

The marriage episode of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar remains to be trending and spreading like wildfire on social media. As everyone knows that Udit Narayan got here to Indian Idol 11 together with spouse Deepa Narayan and stated that they need Neha to be their daughter-in-law. Neha’s dad and mom too accredited their relationship and the singer’s mom stated that they do not want her permission to repair her marriage.

Whereas Neha seems shocked and clueless about what’s occurring on the present, she by accident calls Aditya Narayan’s mom ‘Sasu Maa’ (mother-in-law) which additional provides gas to the fireplace.

Throughout the episode, Deepa Narayan tells Neha that her son retains gushing about her at dwelling and that is how she acquired to know lots about her good qualities. She tells Neha that she is somebody who they’ve been all the time been in search of of their daughter-in-law.

Whereas Aditya Narayan’s mom continues to bathe reward on the singer, Neha has a tongue-in-cheek second as she calls her Sasu maa whereas making an attempt to clarify her. After listening to this, Aditya alongside together with his dad and mom and Neha’s Dad and mom begin leaping in pleasure on stage which requires a household . And Neha fortunately poses together with her ‘in-laws’ and ‘husband’.

As Aditya’s household and Neha Kakkar’s household continued teasing Neha about her marriage ceremony to Aditya, viewers fulfilled their day by day dose of leisure by witnessing all of the household drama unfold on Indian Idol 11.

With all of the drama round Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony and gifted contestants, the present has bagged the fourth place within the first week of 2020 with 6949 impressions. The present had didn’t make it within the prime 10 listing final week.

