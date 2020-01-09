Neha Kakkar is in shock, Aditya Narayan ecstatic as their parents take over Indian…

House / TV / Neha Kakkar is in shock, Aditya Narayan ecstatic as their mother and father take over Indian Idol to get them married. Watch

Singer Neha Kakkar was in for an enormous shock on the most recent episode of Indian Idol. Host Aditya Narayan’s singer father Udit Narayan and his spouse arrived on the present to suggest marriage to Neha on their son’s behalf. Whereas Neha couldn’t imagine what was taking place round her, Aditya couldn’t have been happier about it.

Udit arrived on stage with singer Alka Yagnik and advised everybody the true purpose he was there. “I am here to get Aditya and Neha married,” he stated and invited Neha’s mother and father on stage. They exchanged hugs as Neha gawked at them from the judges’ chair.

Neha stated to her mother and father that they need to have requested her about it first however her mom says she fastened their match on her personal and so they just like the boy. “Hain?” Neha comically exclaims within the video. Watch it right here:

Neha’s co-judges Himmesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani additionally congratulated her and are already gearing up for his or her wedding ceremony on February 14. In all honesty, all of it looks as if an over-the-top method to introduce new themes for the upcoming episodes.

That is Neha’s second yr as an Indian Idol choose. She just lately gifted a musician Rs 2 lakh on the present. One of many present’s contestants, Sunny Hindustani, carried out with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After some time, resulting from his well being, he needed to go away the singer’s workforce.

Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and stated: “You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don’t have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable.”

