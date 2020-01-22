Neha Kakkar wins hearts by gifting Rs 2 lakh to a fire fighter on Indian Idol

Aamir Khan, Udit Narayan sing ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’ after 30 years of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’













Of late, Neha Kakkar has been hitting headlines due to her ‘marriage ceremony’ with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan. Although the drama was scripted, their followers loved quite a bit and even Udit Narayan stated that he would like to see Neha changing into the bahu of the Narayan khandaan. And but once more, Neha has change into the discuss of the city after she gifted Rs lakh to a hearth fighter on the present.

As India will probably be celebrating its 71st Republic Day, the makers of singing actuality present invited a number of armymen, police personnels, life guards and firefighters as chief company on the present. All of the contestants paid tribute to the company with their singing expertise. Nevertheless, it was Neha Kakkar’s noble gesture in the direction of a hearth fighter that grabbed a number of eyeballs.

Neha Kakkar’s noble gesture in the direction of a hearth fighter

Neha KakkarInstagram

Through the episode, Neha was moved by the journey of a fireplace fighter named Bipin Ganatra who has been saving the lifetime of others by risking his life over the passt 40 years. She promised to offer Rs 2 lakh to Bipin, who can also be a Padma Shri recipient.

“The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us,” Neha Kakkar stated on Indian Idol 11.

What Udit Narayan stated about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony

Neha Kakkar, Udit NarayanInstagram

“Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Instances in an interview.