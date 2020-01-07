Nehha Pendse on changing her name after wedding: ‘Proud to be Shardul’s wife, couldn’t…

House / TV / Nehha Pendse on altering her identify after marriage ceremony: ‘Proud to be Shardul’s spouse, couldn’t wait to alter my identify’

It was all enjoyable and frolic when actor Nehha Pendse Bayas tied the knot together with her businessman beau Shardul Singh Bayas, with whom she was in a live-in relationship with, in Pune on January 5. That they had a conventional Maharashtrian model marriage ceremony which was attended by members of the family and some actors from Marathi cinema.

Gushing with pleasure about getting married, Nehha, says, “I’m proud to be Shardul’s wife and more than happy that Shardul came into my life. I couldn’t wait to change my name and immediately after the rituals, I added Bayas to my last name. We truly love each other.”

For the D-day, the 2 have been twinning. Nehha wore a conventional nauvari sari with a Maharashtrian nath (nostril ring) and chandrakor tikali (half moon-shaped bindi), whereas Shardul sported a lightweight pink sherwani with a pink and inexperienced pagdi.

“Nauvari saris are usually very bright in colour, so I got it custom-made with pastel pink and a subtle look. Shardul’s sherwani was also customised. And for our sangeet, I picked a bright quirky lehenga and choli. It is very colourful pretty, youthful with geometrical patterns and designs. Since Shardul likes green on me, I wore a green gown for the engagement,” Nehha shares.

The couple began relationship one another in early 2019, after which they determined to live-in. “The beautiful part about the relationship is that we consciously decided to be in a live-in before getting married as we wanted our journey to be very seamless. Because of this, we feel that we are already well settled with each other. So, nothing changes in our life post marriage. We are now just officially married to each other,” shares Nehha, who has featured in reveals corresponding to Padosan, Hasratein and Could I Are available Madam.

As a substitute of occurring their honeymoon instantly, the couple has determined to only get again to work for now. “Shardul is loaded with a lot of work right now and I’m also working on a project. That’s the reason we have planned our honeymoon in April. I love Cherry Blossom and wanted to see it since the longest time. So we are going to Japan for our honeymoon and that time, it will be in full bloom,” Nehha indicators off.