Nehha Pendse shares passionate kiss with fiance Shardul Singh Bayas: ‘It’s the last…

Nehha Pendse shares passionate kiss with fiance Shardul Singh Bayas: 'It's the final single lady kiss'

Tv actor Nehha Pendse took to Instagram to share an image of a romantic second together with her boyfriend, Shardul Singh Bayas. Within the photograph, the 2 are seen sharing a passionate kiss. “Because it’s the last single girl kiss – Carrie Bradshaw,” she wrote.

Lately, photos of Nehha and Shardul’s pre-wedding ritual went viral on-line. The actor was seen wearing conventional Maharashtrian apparel within the images from the ‘grahmukh puja’.

Expressing her pleasure about getting married to her businessman beau, Nehha mentioned, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”

Nehha and Shardul will tie the knot in a Maharashtrian-style ceremony in January. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Occasions, she mentioned that they have been but to resolve if the marriage shall be an intimate affair or a grand one.

“It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a sari for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or to make it a small family affair. As far as the honeymoon is concerned, we don’t want to go to a run-of-the-mill or commercial destination; it will have to be something unusual. Recently, Shardul showed me some pictures of Antarctica cruise, so we may just go for something like this, although it hasn’t been finalised yet,” she mentioned.

Nehha, who has appeared in tv exhibits like Might I Come In Madam and Household Time With Kapil Sharma, was additionally a contestant on Bigg Boss 12.

