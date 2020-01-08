Nehha Pendse wedding: Husband Shardul Singh has two kids from previous two marriages

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release occasion in Hyderabad













TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse received married to Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune. It was a standard Maharashtrian marriage ceremony and was attended by the couple’s shut family and friends.

Nehha Pendse and husband Shardul Singh BayasInstagram

Footage of the newly-wed couple had been all around the Web. Nehha and Shardul each appeared elated Within the images. The actress was an ideal Maharashtrian bride as she donned a beautiful Nauvari saree for the marriage whereas the groom complimented the actress’ look in a cream colored kurta.

Nehha’s views on Shradul’s earlier marriages:

It has now been revealed that Shardul is a divorcee. That is Shardul’s third marriage and he has two daughter, every from each his earlier marriages.

When requested about the identical, Nehha was upfront and advised SpotboyE.com, “Sure, Shardul has had 2 marriages and has two pretty daughters, one every from his earlier shaadis. As I advised you yesterday, he hadn’t hidden something from me. I knew about it, a lot earlier than I received married to him. And consider it, so what if he had married twice earlier than he married me? Life would not cease. Shardul does the balancing act very nicely. It is all very constructive.”

How Nehha and Shardul met and fell in love

Nehha and Shardul met by frequent buddies at a celebration. “I met him at a party and we had a common friend out there. Later on, he got in touch with me saying that he has something in his mind and wants to discuss. So we met and he discussed this concept called Primus. It’s a co-working concept and it was in a semi-developing stage at that time,” she advised the portal.

About how critical the 2 had been about one another, the Could I Come In Madam actress stated that although Shardul was very critical, she needed to ensure it wasn’t only a fling. “He was very critical. However the factor is I used to be not in that state of mind. I had skilled very dangerous breakups prior to now. So I used to be like kaam se kaam rakhte hai. However what I actually appreciated about him was within the second or third assembly itself, he stated it bang on that ‘I wish to date you and know you higher’. I stated, ‘Pay attention, we do not know one another and I do not imagine in courting. I am 35. I am not a 20- one thing who’ll be like ‘Dekhte hai, let’s have a look at the way it goes,” Nehha stated.