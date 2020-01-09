Nehha Pendse’s shocking reaction 4 days after wedding: Anything can go wrong, who knows what future holds

Nehha Pendse and husband Shardul Singh BayasInstagram

Nehha Pendse has been within the headlines for her marriage ceremony with longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayas. Aside from their conventional Marathi marriage ceremony, what’s making information is the truth that Shardul has had two failed marriages earlier. He additionally has youngsters from his earlier marriages.

Whereas speaking to TOI, Nehha spoke up about him being a divorcee. She stated, “Why are people talking about Shardul being a divorcee? It’s not that I am a virgin either. I appreciate the fact that he took chances with women he was in love with, unlike in my case where the men disappeared just when the relationship could have culminated into marriage. At least, Shardul is not commitment-phobic.”

‘Who is aware of what the longer term holds for us?’

Nevertheless, it was Nehha’s reply a couple of happily-ever-after that shocked us. She instructed the each day, “Let’s be honest. Who knows what the future holds for us? I am extremely practical and aware of the fact that anything can go wrong even in a seemingly strong relationship. I have been married for just a few days, and can’t predict how things can change in a few years. All I can say is, I am open to embracing everything that life has to offer me. Janam-janam ka saath is restricted to just films, real life is a lot more than that.”

Assembly his earlier wives

What’s commendable is that Nehha has met Shardul’s ex-wives and is mates along with his daughter on social media. She stated, “His first marriage ended around 10 years ago and second, five years ago. They were gracious enough to meet me and I realised that their relationship had ended amicably. They were young when they got married and made some mistakes. But what’s important is that they remain cordial and Shardul is a doting father.”

Speaking to Spotboye earlier, Nehha had stated that Shardul didn’t cover something from her. She added that she knew about his marriage and his youngsters, one every from his earlier shaadis. She additionally stated that in her opinion, life does not cease with failed marriages and Shradul does the balancing act very effectively.