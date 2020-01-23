Nehru, Manmohan Singh Favoured Helping Pak, Bangladesh Minorities: JP Nadda

JP Nadda mentioned 70 per cent of them (refugees) who’ve come to India are Dalits (File)

Agra:

Defending the amended Citizenship Act, BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday mentioned that many former Prime Ministers from the Congress, together with Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh, supported giving asylum to minority refugees who got here from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Nehruji had mentioned assist must be given to minorities on whom atrocities are dedicated in Pakistan … Manmohan Singh ji, in 2003, had mentioned that atrocities are being dedicated on Hindus in Bangladesh, and he added that the duty of settling them in India must be ours,” Mr Nadda mentioned a rally in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today many big Dalit leaders are opposing CAA. They do not know that 70 per cent of them (refugees) who have come to India are Dalits. They have been given the right to live in India. They have been given the citizenship,” he added.

The BJP president additionally slammed the Congress, accusing them of “having no knowledge about the CAA” and “spreading rumours” concerning the Act.

“Their (Congress and other opposition parties) politics is over. They have realised that the country is now changed and is moving forward at a fast pace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” mentioned Mr Nadda.