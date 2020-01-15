Nehru Responsible For Delay In Liberation Of Goa: Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant thanked the Military for liberating Goa

Panaji:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday blamed first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the “14-year delay” in liberation of the coastal state from the Portuguese, inviting a pointy response from the Congress which requested him to check the historical past.

Talking on the “Know Your Army” programme, Mr Sawant stated whereas the nation achieved Independence in 1947, Goans needed to wait 14 years extra until 1961 to style freedom.

“Then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was liable for this delay. It was due to him that Goa’s liberation received delayed by 14 lengthy years. We’d have gotten liberated from

the Portuguese had Nehru possessed the required political will and actually involved in regards to the folks,” the Chief Minister stated.

He thanked the Military for liberating Goa.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s assertion, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar stated the Mr Sawant ought to learn the historical past earlier than talking on such delicate points.

“He doesn’t know the history. He should at least talk to freedom fighters before making such statements,” he stated.

Mr Sawant ought to inform the nation why it took 52 years for the RSS to simply accept the nationwide flag.

“When the entire country was celebrating Independence, RSS leaders were in mourning. They were sad that the British had left the country,” he claimed.