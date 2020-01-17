‘Neighbour from hell’ dumps SHIPPING CONTAINER in her front garden

A ‘neighbour from hell’ has left residents fuming after dumping an enormous delivery container in her entrance backyard as a makeshift residence extension.

The big gray metal container appeared within the entrance backyard of Lillie Goddard’s Swindon residence in December a lot to the horror of close by homeowners.

The mother-of-two, 44, claims she put in the container to retailer her possessions after shifting out of her residence in late 2019 because the property had been declared unsafe for a younger baby to stay in.

Ms Goddard, who now resides in a three-bed static caravan subsequent to the property, now rents her £170,000 indifferent residence out – which she claims is so she will pay for the price of the caravan and container.

The big gray metal container has appeared within the entrance backyard of Lillie Goddard’s Swindon residence together with two caravans a lot to the horror of close by homeowners

However close by residents declare she is changing the container for habitation after renting her residence out and say that together with her two caravans it makes their road appear to be ‘a travellers web site.’

Neighbours declare Ms Goddard has refused to budge over the problems and has even been ‘confrontational’ – leaving them no alternative however to contact the authorities.

The native council has agreed to research and stated that early inquiries discovered that ‘planning breaches might have occurred’.

Residents at Purley Avenue, Swindon, stated they’ve been complaining for the reason that caravan appeared in July.

The container then arrived simply earlier than Christmas. A wood field like construction has been positioned on high of the container and is draped in tarpaulin.

Jo Wilson, who lives reverse the property, stated: ‘Folks have complained about this for months however nothing’s been accomplished.

‘We really feel like the world has been uncared for and our considerations at all times fall on deaf ears.

‘So far as we all know, they didn’t apply for planning permission and have been very confrontational after we speak to them about tidying up the mess or shifting the caravans.

‘Then, as if that wasn’t unhealthy sufficient, they moved that container subsequent to the home. It is ridiculous.’

Close by residents (pictured) declare she is changing the container for habitation after renting her residence out and say that with the caravans it makes their road appear to be ‘a travellers web site’

Tracy Bernasconi stated: ‘It appears disgusting – like a travellers’ camp.

‘It is not regular or proper. I’ve lived right here all my life, 55 years and I’ve by no means seen something prefer it earlier than. There is a disgraceful mess piling up.’

Sue Broadbank: ‘All I can see from my again home windows is the caravan and the monstrosity subsequent to it.

‘The fumes from their log burner trigger a stink they usually reduce down the timber between our boundaries simply in order that they may match the caravans onto the garden.

‘Their home is in a nasty state and the entire place is a large number.’

At their wits’ finish and feeling helpless after months of seeing the state of affairs worsen, residents lastly obtained native MP Robert Buckland concerned.

A spokeswoman for Mr Buckland stated: ‘Robert has raised this problem on behalf of his constituent, Jo Wilson, after she contacted him, and we’re awaiting an replace from the planning enforcement lead at Swindon Borough Council.’

A Swindon Borough Council spokesman stated: ‘Our preliminary investigations counsel that planning breaches might have occurred, although additional work must be carried out to permit us to find out the extent.

‘We’re at present within the strategy of contemplating our choices and can take acceptable motion on the earliest alternative.’

Neighbours declare Ms Goddard has refused to budge over the problems and has even been ‘confrontational’ – leaving them no alternative however to contact the authorities

Hitting again, Ms Goddard labelled her neighbours abusive and racist.

She instructed the Swindon Advertiser: ‘I’ve instructed the neighbours my story however they don’t hear, they get very abusive. They request that I simply wave a magic wand and earn a living to resolve the state of affairs faster then my means.

‘It is a racist space the place folks haven’t any empathy for a single mum in want and in poverty.

‘Issues have simply escalated. It has been one factor after one other. They’ve yelled at me due to the caravan, they’re inflicting me further stress and harassment on high of all the things else.’

The problem has additionally triggered a stir on-line.

One particular person stated: ‘What a blasted mess, what’s incorrect with the toothless council?’

One other added: ‘That appears grim.’

However a 3rd posted: ‘Though ugly, the caravans are automobiles with wheels and, the delivery container is a brief construction.

‘Technically, it is no completely different to somebody portray their home purple and the nighbours not liking it – you are absolutely entitled to do it to your personal residence.

‘They’re no extra of an eyesore than the ghastly flats reverse.

‘In defence of the proprietor, the delivery container has timber stud cladded to it, which signifies the proprietor is aspiring to board and render it, to make it appear to be a storage.’