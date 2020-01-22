Neil Gaiman: ‘Good Omens fan response to Crowley and Aziraphale’s love story caught me by surprise’

Having seen “30 years of Good Omens book fandom”, Neil Gaiman was anticipating an enormous response to the TV adaptation of his and Terry Pratchett’s novel… however the “ferocity” of the response to 1 side of the present took him fully abruptly.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Gaiman defined that whereas he had “enormous fun” writing the dynamic between David Tennant’s demon Crowley and Michael Sheen’s angel Aziraphale, the energy of the fan response to the pairing was greater than he might have hoped for.

Good Omens TV adaptation: Are Crowley and Aziraphale in love?

“I needed extra material for them, ’cause there just wasn’t enough in the book,” he mentioned. “I felt, effectively, why don’t I basically take the beats of a love story and see how that works? And I used to be very lucky in having Michael and David perceive that and let it occur…

Michael Sheen performs Aziraphale

“Significantly the best way that Michael performs Aziraphale simply as a being of pure love, I feel that gave us one thing very particular, as a result of folks of each and any sexual orientation and any and each gender checked out Crowley and Aziraphale and noticed themselves in it, or noticed a love story that they responded to, and that was fully surprising.

“Things like this, you can’t manufacture, they have to happen from a fandom.”

Good Omens launched globally on Amazon Prime Video in Could, with a BBC Two broadcast to comply with. Gaiman tailored the 1990 comedian fantasy novel right into a six-episode collection on the request of his co-author Pratchett, who handed away in 2015.

The present has impressed a fervent fandom, with aficionados producing fan artwork and fiction and attending conventions dressed as their favorite Good Omens characters. “David Tennant mentioned one thing which I assumed was somewhat fantastic after I was asking him about it – he mentioned at DragonCon this yr, for the very first time, he had extra demons flip as much as pose for pictures with him than Time Lords!” Gaiman recalled.

“I’ve seen pictures posted on Twitter from folks in Moscow, from the Ukraine, from Japan, from China – which is admittedly superb as a result of we aren’t legitimately proven in China! From Italy… to not point out America and England and Brazil and Argentina… all these locations the place individuals are dressing up because the characters and writing letters about how magical and the way essential the characters had been to them… so it was extremely surprising.

“It wasn’t unexpected in the sense that I didn’t expect there to be some fan pick-up of Good Omens, [but it was unexpected in the velocity and the ferocity and the enthusiasm with which people embraced it… the way we became the most popular thing on Tumblr and then stayed the most popular thing on Tumblr for month after month. And you’re sort of going, ‘How did this happen?!’.”

