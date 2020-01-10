Neil Peart, visionary Hall of Fame Rush drummer, has died

Neil Peart, the visionary drummer and lyricist for Rush, has died.

Confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household, the 67-year-old handed away on Tuesday (January 7) after quietly battling mind most cancers for the previous three years, in keeping with Rolling Stone.

Usually thought of one of many best drummers to ever choose up a pair of sticks, Peart joined Rush in 1974 together with singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. His flamboyant but definitive type helped make the trio one of many key bands of the classic-rock period.

Lee and Lifeson launched a press release right now (January 10), calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and stated that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

“We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time,” Lee and Lifeson stated. “Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart’s name. Rest in peace, brother.”

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Except for being the band’s drummer, Peart was additionally the Canadian band’s main songwriter. He was additionally the writer of quite a few books, together with his first, The Masked Rider: Biking in West Africa, which written in 1996 a few month-long bicycling tour via Cameroon.

In 1983, he was inducted into the the Trendy Drummer Corridor of Fame, making him the youngest individual ever so honoured. Rush have been later inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame in 2013 by Foo Fighters.

Rush (L-R: Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, Geddy Lee). CREDIT: Fin Costello/Redferns

Peart introduced his retirement from Rush in 2015. Following the announcement, Dave Grohl was requested in an interview if he would tour with Rush if Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson requested him to fill in for Peart. He replied: “I’d say ‘I’m not bodily or musically succesful, however thanks for the provide.’ Neil Peart, that’s a complete different animal, one other species of drummer.

“I know the arrangements, but I’m like Meg White to Neil Peart,” he added. “And she’s one of my favorite drummers!”

In a brand new assertion shared on Foo Fighters‘ Instagram, Grohl known as Peart “a kind, thoughtful, brilliant man.”

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” he stated. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

He added: “I still vividly remember my first listen of ‘2112’ when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: We all learned from him.”

Tributes have begun to pour in for the Rush stickman.

Seaside Boys legend Brian Wilson wrote: “just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.”

Public Enemy‘s Chuck D remembered the evening he spent with Peart following their induction into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame. “At the end of a crazy @rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were inducted. It was just myself & Neil PEart alone talkin & laughing low in relief the long night was over-a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man,” he tweeted.

Comic Dave Foley stated: “Over 20 years ago, one of my best friends John Kastner(@jeanguykastner) brought Neil Peart to my house in Laurel Canyon. We stayed up all night drinking whiskey and talking on more subjects than I knew existed. He was the friendliest curmudgeon in the world. We’ll miss him.”

He added: “Deepest sympathy to his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia and to Alex and Geddy. We’ll never see his like again.”

Comic Rick Mercer stated: “A drum lesson from Neil Peart was one of my best days on the job ever.” Whereas CNN information reporter Jake Tapper added: “RIP Neil Peart, iconic drummer and lyricist for RUSH.”

Jane’s Addiciton drummer Stephen Perkins shared a clip from behind Peart’s drum equipment, writing: “Long Live Neil Peart.”

One other tribute got here from KISS’ Tommy Thayer who wrote: “So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

See extra tributes for Neil Peart under:

Actually sorry to listen to about Neil Peart’s passing. He was a tremendous drummer and made an enormous ccontribution to Rock music. All my greatest to Alex and Geddy. — Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) January 10, 2020

My deepest and most honest condolences to Neil’s household and associates, and to Rush followers all over the place. What an excellent and great man. He left his mark on the world, music, drumming and a lot extra. With absolute love and Respect, Relaxation In Peace. https://t.co/569ssIL8pr pic.twitter.com/5bccoBnuIf — Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) January 10, 2020

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Household, Followers and Mates. Neil was a sort soul. R.I.P……. Rush Drummer Neil Peart Useless at 67 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Neil Peart thanks for getting me via each junior excessive math class and continually blowing my thoughts #rushforever https://t.co/WUt8biznyX — JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN (@JOANPOLICEWOMAN) January 10, 2020

What a tragic day for the musicians world Neil Peart lifeless at 67. Rush’s music influenced me and so many musicians as a composer, lyricist and rocks most meticulous drummer ever.

Thanks Neil ! pic.twitter.com/M9a8fkSVE9 — Mark Slaughter (@markslaughter33) January 10, 2020

It completely breaks my coronary heart to items to get the information of the passing of one among my best heroes of all time. Neil… Posted by Mike Portnoy on Friday, January 10, 2020

Nobody within the historical past of the planet has impressed extra air drumming than Neil Peart. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart.

Within the hierarchy of rock drummers, he might (or might not) have equals…however NO ONE was higher. #Rush #neilpeart 😢 pic.twitter.com/TqCa2bvTOj — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) January 10, 2020

RIP to a grasp 💔 #neilpeart https://t.co/B8ssS79tRS — Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart. A real artist and a candy, good man. And doubtless essentially the most air drummed drummer of all time. That is my tribute…air drumming one among THE best, iconic drum moments in rock historical past. #neilpeart #rush https://t.co/01RW6pYWIl — Josh Freese (@joshfreese) January 10, 2020

Fuck this timeline. Definition of intestine punched. I really feel like I simply misplaced my cool uncle. My cool uncle that was additionally the very best rock drummer to ever dwell. So unhappy there’ll by no means be Rush 50, nonetheless thought I’d see them one final time in Toronto doing a one off. RIP Neil Peart pic.twitter.com/FpMTMJT199 — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 10, 2020

“Massive cash goes world wide

Massive cash underground

Massive cash received a mighty voice

Massive cash make no sound” – Neil Peart #Thanks — American Greed (@AmericanGreedTV) January 10, 2020

Oof.

Neil Peart.

Legend.

❤️😔 — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) January 10, 2020

It’s unbelievably unhappy to listen to that my favourite drummer of all time, Neil Peart, has left us. Very exhausting to search out phrases to correctly categorical the extent of inspiration & affect he had on so so many musicians. He’ll ceaselessly stay on the prime of my record. Farewell to a real king. pic.twitter.com/A9QkSWg2f9 — King Diamond (@kingdiamond) January 10, 2020

The best of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to go increase a glass after which air-drum the shit out of Tom Sawyer. https://t.co/pL3xL4PUa0 — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) January 10, 2020

Rattling man. Neil Peart wrote an insane quantity of jams, like straight up untouchable prog rock battle hymns…RUSH SHALL BE ON BLAST now and ceaselessly ♾ 🤘🇨🇦🌲🌲🌲 — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) January 10, 2020