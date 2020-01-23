Neil Young Finally Gets His American Citizenship

Neil Younger has a variety of opinions about American political points. And now, he'll be capable of train his proper to vote on these points. That's proper: TMZ experiences that after a long time of dwelling in California, the Canadian-born rocker has lastly turn out to be a United States citizen.

Younger determined to pursue twin Canadian and American citizenship final 12 months in order that he would be capable of vote (in opposition to his nemesis Donald Trump) within the upcoming 2020 election. And though his utility was delayed in November due an alert trigged by his marijuana utilization – thanks, former Legal professional Normal Jeff Classes! – he has now handed his Good Ethical Character check.

Younger was granted his US citizenship on the Los Angeles Conference Heart on Wednesday, the place he was noticed leaving the Oath Ceremony along with his spouse Daryl Hannah, holding his naturalization paperwork and waving a small American flag. “I'm Happy to Report I'm In !!” Younger wrote in an publish on his official web site yesterday. “Vote your conscience.”