Neonwall update has Nintendo Labo VR support

Nintendo Swap
By My Nintendo Information Admin
Go away a Remark on Neonwall replace has Nintendo Labo VR help
Neonwall, which began life as a Digital Actuality title, now has Nintendo Labo help as a part of a free replace on the Nintendo Swap. Neonwall is likely one of the only a few third celebration video games which has been given Labo VR help from Nintendo. You possibly can choose up the sport low cost in the meanwhile as it’s a part of the eShop sale, so now might be the proper time to test it out along with your goggles.
