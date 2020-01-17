Neonwall update has Nintendo Labo VR support

News

January 17, 2020
Neonwall, which began life as a Digital Actuality title, now has Nintendo Labo help as a part of a free replace on the Nintendo Swap. Neonwall is likely one of the only a few third celebration video games which has been given Labo VR help from Nintendo. You possibly can choose up the sport low cost in the meanwhile as it’s a part of the eShop sale, so now might be the proper time to test it out along with your goggles.

We’re very proud to announce our FIRST #NintendoLabo Toy-Con VR Recreation.

A FREE Replace for #neonwall.

We’re the FIRST Third-party to get approval for this type of replace.

Get your copy with a little bit low cost from the eShophttps://t.co/Kzw3aFAXkx#SwitchCorps #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/svGMIJ4Tie

— JanduSoft – VideoGame publishing/porting/developer (@JanduSoft) January 16, 2020

