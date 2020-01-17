Neonwall update has Nintendo Labo VR support

Nintendo Change
Neonwall, which began life as a Digital Actuality title, now has Nintendo Labo assist as a part of a free replace on the Nintendo Change. Neonwall is likely one of the only a few third celebration video games which has been given Labo VR assist from Nintendo. You’ll be able to decide up the sport low cost in the intervening time as it’s a part of the eShop sale, so now might be the proper time to test it out together with your goggles.
