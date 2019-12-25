Nepal Arrests 122 Chinese Nationals Over Suspected Cyber Scam

The Chinese language nationals had been arrested in a coordinated police raid in Kathmandu

Kathmandu:

Greater than 100 Chinese language nationals in Nepal on vacationer visas have been detained over a suspected cyber rip-off, police mentioned Wednesday, within the nation’s largest ever crackdown involving foreigners.

Eight girls had been among the many 122 Chinese language nationals arrested in a coordinated police raid on 9 homes within the capital Kathmandu on Monday.

Police mentioned the homes had been arrange like hostels with giant kitchens, bunk beds and rows of tables and chairs for working.

“We suspect they were involved in cyber crime. We are investigating the evidence… action will then be taken accordingly,” Niraj Bahadur Shahi, chief of Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau, informed AFP.

Greater than 700 cell phones, 331 laptops and almost 100 desktop computer systems had been confiscated from the homes. Police additionally gathered pen drives and SIM playing cards.

Nepal coordinated with Beijing’s Nationwide Central Bureau within the operation, Shahi added.

The arrests come days after greater than 340 Chinese language nationals had been arrested within the Philippines in a raid on unlicensed gaming companies.

And final month nearly 700 Chinese language nationals had been arrested in Malaysia when authorities busted a serious on-line funding rip-off operation. It isn’t clear whether or not the arrests are linked.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)