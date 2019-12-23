Neseem Breaks Down Remembering Mother After Taking Maiden 5-Wicket Haul

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Check collection ended with the hosts registering an enormous 263-run win — their first in almost 13 months. After Pakistan batsmen turned issues round and posted an enormous whole within the second innings, their teenage sensation Naseem Shah entered the report books as he grew to become the youngest quick bowler, and second youngest general, to say a five-wicket haul in a single Check innings. Naseem’s specific quick bowling spell helped the hosts bowl Sri Lanka out for 212 runs, thus successful their first-ever Check collection at dwelling in over a decade.

After his report efficiency, the teenage quick bowler broke down in tears whereas speaking to the reporters within the post-match press convention. Naseem Shah, who misplaced his mom whereas he was touring Australia with the nationwide aspect final month, obtained emotional saying that he at all times needed to dedicate his maiden five-wicket haul to his mom.

Naseem Shah could not management his tears whereas remembering his late mom. Mentioned he at all times needed to dedicate his first 5-fer to his mom however she handed away simply few days earlier than his debut. What an emotional story, Keep robust Naseem. #PakvSL pic.twitter.com/So5P7D2wMn — Saad (@iSaadAwais22_) December 23, 2019

The general report is held by former Pakistan left-arm spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul towards the West Indies in 1958. Ghani was 16 years and 303 days when he made the report and Naseem, aged 16 years and 307 days, missed out from surpassing him by a meager 4 days.

Other than Naseem, Pakistan’s 4 top-order batsmen Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam all scored centuries which helped Pakistan put up a mammoth 555/three declared of their second innings.

The historic two-match collection marked the return of Check cricket to Pakistan and the hosts gave good account of their all-round expertise to clinch the collection 1-Zero.