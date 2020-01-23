Netaji Opposed Hindu Mahasabha, Fought For Secular India: Mamata Banerjee

Right this moment is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 123rd start anniversary (File Picture)

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated right now that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose opposed the Hindu Mahasabha’s “divisive politics” and fought for a secular and united India.

Demanding that his start anniversary be declared a nationwide vacation, Ms Banerjee stated Subhas Chandra Bose via his wrestle has despatched the message of respecting all faiths and one of the best tribute to him can be to combat for a united India.

“Netaji had opposed the Hindu Mahasabha’s divisive politics. He had fought for a secular India. Now efforts are on to oust those who follow secularism,” Mamata Banerjee stated at an occasion right here to have fun Subhas Chandra Bose’s start anniversary.

She additionally slammed the Centre for “not being serious” about unravelling the thriller round Subhas Chandra Bose’s disappearance.

“They had only declassified a few files and not taken any step to find out what actually happened. It is a matter of shame that even after more than 70 years, we don’t know what happened to him,” Ms Banerjee stated.

