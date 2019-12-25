December 25, 2019 | four:50pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to be rushed to a bomb shelter amid a rocket assault close to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, experiences mentioned.

The Jewish chief was on stage at a marketing campaign occasion within the Israeli metropolis of Ashkelon, about eight miles from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory, when warning sirens all of the sudden went off and he was shortly ushered to a close-by shelter, the Occasions of Israel mentioned.

The rocket, fired from Gaza, was shot down by an Israeli Iron Dome air-defense interceptor, Reuters mentioned.

It was the second time since September that the prime minister needed to be evacuated from a marketing campaign occasion underneath such circumstances. The September rocket assault, in close by Ashdod, led to final month’s Israeli assassination of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief suspected of ordering it.

Netanyahu returned to his marketing campaign occasion in Ashkelon after about 15 minutes — and with a defiant warning.

“The person who fired the rocket last time is no longer with us,” he mentioned.

“The person who did it this time should start packing their things.”