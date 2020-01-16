Netflix announces four new Indian films

On-line streaming main Netflix has introduced 4 new India authentic movies, attributable to be out quickly. Whereas considered one of these can be directed by Anurag Kashyap, one other options the director in a lead function. After the success of Lust Tales and Ghost Tales, Netflix additionally introduced one other anthology of 4 movies produced by Karan Johar.

Sharing the main points on social media, the official deal with of Netflix posted the next message: “It’s only January but this year already feels like a 20/20. We’re pleased to announce 4 more Indian films coming your way.”

One of many movies is titled Choked and can be directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew within the lead function. “I have found a home in Netflix and with every project, I do with them, I feel like I’m able to push my creative boundaries a little more. Choked is unlike anything I’ve done before, much like all my outings with Netflix, and is a story that, I believe will appeal to a varied audience,” the director stated in an announcement.

Vikramaditya Motwane is helming the second movie, AK vs AK, that may function Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in titular roles. The movie may have a movie director, desperately looking for his subsequent hit, kidnapping the daughter of a widely known film star.

Netflix additionally introduced an untitled anthology of 4 movies produced by Karan Johar and Dharmatic, starring Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat .

Freedom can be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and has Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi in its forged.

In the meantime, comic Vir Das will return to Netflix for his upcoming stand-up particular, Vir Das: For India, premiering on 26 January. He has change into considered one of six world skills to have three stand-up specials on the streaming service. The comic has beforehand collaborated with Netflix on 2017’s A Broad Understanding and 2018’s Dropping It.

