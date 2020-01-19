Netflix chief says streaming giant would work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By Danyal Hussain and Caroline Graham In Los Angeles For The Mail On Sunday

Netflix has confirmed its curiosity in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they sensationally give up the royal household.

Following a interval of intense negotiations, it was introduced yesterday that the couple could be giving up their HRH titles and could be generally known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex going ahead.

This implies they’re free to strike profitable contracts and Netflix’s chief content material officer Ted Sarandos has now admitted that the streaming large could be ” in a manufacturing with the Sussexes.

Talking at an occasion in Los Angeles and requested about Harry and Meghan, he replied: ‘Who would not have an interest? Sure, positive.’

The couple could be following within the footsteps of their mates Barack and Michelle Obama, who agreed a manufacturing take care of Netflix to make movie and TV tasks.

It comes after new footage confirmed Meghan joking that she Harry attended the premiere of The Lion King in London to ‘pitch’ for work.

Netflix’s chief content material officer Ted Sarandos accepts the Milestone Award onstage in the course of the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium yesterday

The Mail on Sunday final week unearthed video of Prince Harry touting his spouse’s voiceover abilities to Disney boss Bob Iger on the occasion in July.

It got here simply months earlier than Meghan was employed by the leisure large to work on a Disney venture in change for a donation to the charity Elephants With out Borders.

Now new footage has been discovered which exhibits the couple speaking to the movie’s director Jon Favreau, star Beyoncé and her rap star husband Jay-Z, and Harry, 35, once more praising his spouse’s performing skills.

He tells Mr Favreau: ‘If anybody wants any further voiceover work…’ earlier than Meghan interrupts and jokes: ‘That is actually why we’re right here – it is the pitch!’

Harry then says ‘… simply not Scar’ – a reference to the evil uncle in The Lion King who tries to steal the dominion from Simba.

The footage might increase additional questions concerning the level at which the couple determined to step down from their roles as senior Royals and whether or not they had been already contemplating various work final summer time.

Harry’s remarks on the occasion appeared to take even Mr Iger’s spouse, former TV presenter Willow Bay, without warning.

Ms Bay seems to ask her husband what he and Harry had been discussing, moments after the Prince informed Iger: ‘You realize she does voiceovers?’

A shocked Iger responds: ‘Oh actually? I didn’t know that.’

Harry replies: ‘She’s actually ,’ prompting Iger to say: ‘We would like to strive.’

Whereas Ms Bay’s feedback are unclear, she seems to ask her husband concerning the dialog moments after Prince Harry strikes on.

Mr Iger, 68, gestures in direction of the Prince and seems to fill his spouse in on their change, which leads to his spouse pulling a shocked face.

The Mail on Sunday’s story final weekend was picked up by information shops around the globe, with Canadian creator and commentator Mark Steyn calling it ‘the bottom level’ in Royal historical past because the abdication of Edward VIII.

Mr Steyn informed Fox Information: ‘That is absolutely the lowest level of the monarchy within the final 100 years.

‘I consider all of the pathetic issues that the Duke of Windsor did after he abdicated when he entertained rich People and gave them a form of pseudo glimpse into Royal life.

‘That is nothing like really touting your spouse as accessible for Lion King 7 or no matter it’s.’

However many followers praised Harry for supporting Meghan, together with Buzzfeed journalist Marissa G. Muller who wrote: ‘His love for her is simple… (he) is as supportive as companions come.’

Meghan has retained her Hollywood group of brokers and publicists and is reportedly already in discussions about future showbusiness tasks.

Prince Harry has signed a deal for a six-part collection on Apple TV which he’s producing with Oprah Winfrey and which focuses on psychological well being.