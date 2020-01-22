Netflix Confirms The Witcher Anime Film, Developed by the Show’s Creative Team

Yesterday, hypothesis took flight a couple of potential animated movie primarily based on The Witcher. Now it’s now not hypothesis with Netflix confirming that an anime film is certainly within the works, entitled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The movie will come from the present’s artistic group, helmed by showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and author Beau DeMayo. Legend of Korra’s and Voltron: Legendary Defender’s Studio Mir will animate the brand new Witcher-centric challenge. Although yesterday’s rumor claimed it should launch earlier than The Witcher Season 2, Netflix has but to corroborate as a lot.

One in all Netflix’s Twitter accounts made the information official within the following submit:

The rumors are true, a brand new Witcher story is within the works! The anime movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us again to a brand new risk dealing with the Continent. Delivered to you by the Witcher group @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed her involvement in a response to the NX submit. In doing so, the showrunner additionally revealed the anime movie has been within the works for “over a year.” In the meanwhile, no additional particulars aside from these listed above are publicly identified.

This information is the cherry on prime of an amazing day of information drops for followers of The Witcher. Earlier this morning, Netflix launched “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” on Spotify. The primary quantity of the present’s soundtrack will go dwell throughout a number of music streaming providers on Friday, January 24th.

The Witcher TV collection is streaming now on Netflix. Inside only a month of its launch, Geralt’s dwell motion adventures have turn into fairly the feeling. Ought to its many successes persist, the present might turn into Netflix’s greatest Season 1 debut thus far.

[Source: NX, Lauren S. Hissrich on Twitter]