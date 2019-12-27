Netflix December 2019 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals

Ever since Sport of Thrones drew to a detailed earlier in 2019, there’s been a whole lot of dialogue as to what would be the subsequent main fantasy drama – and Netflix hopes the reply to that query is The Witcher, which kicks off this month.

Marriage Story, the second Netflix movie from acclaimed author/director Noah Baumbach additionally debuts on the platform in December, as does Michael Bay blockbuster 6 Underground and The Two Popes, which stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.

This month additionally sees the second collection of profitable authentic exhibits You and Misplaced in Area and a slew of latest Christmas content material – together with the third movie in The Christmas Prince saga and a festive particular with Jack Whitehall and his father.

Right here’s the complete listing…

Sunday 1st December

10,000 BC An epic action-adventure movie charting a prehistoric tribe of mammoth hunters. Watch on Netflix

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Want A singing hopeful finds her path to success blocked by her stepmother and two depraved stepsisters. Watch on Netflix

A Non-public Conflict Rosamund Pike stars as American conflict journalist Marie Colvin on this biopic from Oscar-nominated documentary film-maker Matthew Heineman. Watch on Netflix

Bloodsport Jean-Claude Van Damme stars on this American martial arts movie. Watch on Netflix

Lifeless Youngsters A socially awkward teen and a gaggle of misfits plan to abduct an conceited wealthy child. Watch on Netflix

Going the Distance A younger couple attempt to preserve their long-distance relationship alive. Watch on Netflix

Excessive-Finish Yaariyan Indian movie about three pals who dwell overseas. Watch on Netflix

The Gap within the Floor Supernatural horror movie a few younger girl who suspects her son’s disturbing behaviour is linked to a mysterious sinkhole. Watch on Netflix

Jindua An Indian man marries a Canadian girl to realize citizenship and falls in love with the lady subsequent door. Watch on Netflix

Knightfall season 2 The historic drama collection returns. Watch on Netflix

Mahi NRI A younger man arrives in Birmingham hoping to start out a brand new life. Watch on Netflix

Mid90s Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with this coming-of-age skater movie. Watch on Netflix

Morphle season 1 Animated cartoon for youths. Watch on Netflix

Sonic X season three Anime collection based mostly on the Sonic the Hedgehog video video games. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd December

Crew Kaylie half two Second a part of the primary collection of authentic youngsters present about younger billionaire celeb. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday threerd December

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah The favored stand-up delivers laughs in her second Netflix particular, this time exploring her Jewish roots. Watch on Netflix

The First Temptation of Christ Brazilian comedy about Jesus’s 30th birthday. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday fourth December

Magic for People season two Magician Justin Willman returns with extra methods. Watch on Netflix

The Highway to Love season one A girl from a macho truck household is kicked out her residence. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 5th December

A Christmas Prince: the Royal Child The third instalment within the Netflix authentic Christmas story sees Aldovia welcome a brand new arrival. Watch on Netflix

House for Christmas A perpetually single younger girl searches for love in December. Watch on Netflix

V Wars season one Vampires meet zombies (kind of) on this post-apocalyptic providing based mostly a comic book collection by a number of Bram Stoker award-winning authors Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson. Watch on Netflix

Friday 6th December

Astronomy Membership: The Sketch Present season one Absurd sketch comedy collection from the primary all-black Upright Residents Brigade Troupe. Watch on Netflix

The Chosen One season 2 Second run of Brazilian thriller collection that focuses on three younger medical doctors who conflict with a neighborhood religion healer. Watch on Netflix

The Confession Killer True crime documentary collection analyzing the case of Henry Lee Lucas, an American who confessed to tons of of unsolved murders. Watch on Netflix

Fuller Home season 5 Ultimate collection of the sitcom reboot. Watch on Netflix

Inferno Thriller starring Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones and Irrfan Khan, based mostly on Dan Brown’s novel. Watch on Netflix

Marriage Story Critically lauded divorce drama from Noah Baumbach with acclaimed performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Watch on Netflix

Spirit Using Free: the Spirit of Christmas Festive particular of animated youngsters present. Watch on Netflix

Three Days of Christmas season one Yuletide Spanish drama about 4 sisters coping with varied issues throughout three Christmases. Watch on Netflix

Triad Princess season one Taiwanese collection following the daughter of a strong triad boss. Watch on Netflix

Virgin River season one A nurse practitioner is stunned by what she finds after leaving LA for a distant city in northern California. Watch on Netflix

Monday 9th December

A Household Reunion Christmas The comedy collection will get the Christmas particular therapy. Watch on Netflix

Methods to Get Away with Homicide season 5 Authorized drama returns for a fifth run. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th December

Vacation spot Marriage ceremony Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star on this black comedy about Frank and Lindsay, two deeply bitter and resentful folks compelled to endure a marriage collectively. Watch on Netflix

Michelle Wolf: Joke Present The favored comic tackles outrage tradition, feminism and massages in her newest comedy particular. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th December

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father Jack invitations his father onstage for a comedy extravaganza in London’s West Finish. Watch on Netflix

Friday 13th December

6 Underground Netflix’s newest huge price range blockbuster is directed by Michael Bay with Ryan Reynolds within the lead position and follows six billionaires who type a vigilante group after faking their deaths. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 14th December

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 4 RuPaul invitations extra queens again for a second shot at drag race glory. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 15th December

5 Toes Aside Story of two youngsters with the progressive lung illness cystic fibrosis who fall in love. Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th December

Scott Pilgrim vs the World Edgar Wright’s beloved adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th December

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comic Destroys America! The Each day Present star delivers one other stand-up particular. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th December

Don’t F**okay with Cats: Searching an Web Killer True crime collection that tells the story of a gaggle of newbie on-line detectives pulled right into a darkish underworld. Watch on Netflix

Soundtrack season one Authentic romantic musical drama about two struggling artists in LA. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th December

The Two Popes Biographical drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis. Watch on Netflix

The Witcher season one Henry Cavill stars in huge price range fantasy collection based mostly on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books – which have already spawned a vastly profitable online game collection. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 24th December

Como Caído del Cielo A legendary Mexican actor-singer is distributed again to Earth so as to earn his place in heaven. Watch on Netflix

Combating with My Household Stephen Service provider’s biographical comedy drama about profitable WWE wrestler Paige. Watch on Netflix

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch A range particular from the revered comic. Watch on Netflix

Misplaced in Area season two The reboot of the traditional sci-fi collection returns. Watch on Netflix

Terrace Home Tokyo 2019-2020: Half 2 Actuality present wherein six strangers home share in Tokyo. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 26th December

The Bonfire of Future season one French interval drama collection that follows occasions after a devastating fireplace in 1897 Paris. Watch on Netflix

Quick & Livid: Spy Racers season one The mega movie franchise will get a TV spin off aimed toward youthful viewers. Watch on Netflix

You season two The favored collection a few psychopath stalker returns for a second collection. Watch on Netflix

Joe’s again, however the place? YOU S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/54hZYWTLtv — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 11, 2019

Friday 27th December

The Present season one New drama collection follows a Turkish painter as she discovers secrets and techniques referring to an Anatolian archaeological website. Watch on Netflix

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**okay This Up The comedy star paperwork turbulence in his profession and marriage. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 28th December

Downsizing Melancholy comedy starring Matt Damon wherein the world’s overpopulation disaster has been solved by scientists, who’ve discovered a strategy to shrink human beings to a fraction of their regular measurement.

Monday 30th December

Alexa & Katie season three The third collection of the Netflix authentic sitcom in regards to the titular lifelong greatest pals

The Disastrous Lifetime of Saiki Ok: Reawakened Anime collection that continues story of The Disastrous Lifetime of Saiki Ok

Tuesday 31st December



Ares season one Dutch horror collection a few pupil society with demonic secrets and techniques

The Degenerates season two A second collection of provocative comedy routines from up and coming stand-ups

Go! Go! Cory Carson! season one Animated youngsters present a few baby automotive and his adventures in Bumperton Hills

John Wick Chapter three: Parabellum Third instalment of the electrical motion movie collection starring Keanu Reeves

La La Land Bittersweet musical romance starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

The Neighbor season one Spanish superhero collection based mostly on a comic book

Spectros season one A young person and his pals discover themselves caught between Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits