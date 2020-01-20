Netflix Expresses Interest In Working With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Post-Megxit

May Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s subsequent transfer be coming to a streaming service close to you?!

Apparently, Netflix is simply one of many many international corporations eyeing up the Sussexes as they put together to enter their new “financially independent” section.

Ted Sarandos, the streaming large’s chief content material officer shared with The Guardian on Saturday:

“Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.”

We already know the couple is presently engaged on a psychological health-focused docuseries in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV launching this 12 months, so we’re positively intrigued to see what they may work on with Netflix!

As we beforehand reported, an insider revealed to ET the pair is drawing main inspiration from fellow well-known corresponding to Barack and Michelle Obama, and Invoice and Hillary Clinton, who’ve every established profitable foundations of their very own.

Ideally, a “model like the Clintons or Obamas” will permit them to create “meaningful work while making a living.” We’re so right here for it!! The confidant defined:

“They need to find a balance where they raise money for their new foundation and have money-making ventures to support themselves.”

ICYMI, a charitable basis — Sussex Royal, The Basis of the D&D of Sussex — is rumored to already be underway after Meg made headway throughout the vacation season in El Lay. A confidant shared with DailyMailTV in December:

“Even in her younger years in Hollywood, she wanted to work towards creating an international charity changing lives. Now that she has the platform and profile of being a British royal she can truly build this plan. She sees this foundation as one of the key factors in creating a legacy as a new royal and Harry is right behind her. She is plowing much of her time and energy into getting every aspect of the charity ready.”

It appears the Fits alum is making the rounds with lots of the main corporations! She has reportedly already signed a cope with Disney (there’s some video proof to again this up) to do voiceover work on a future unnamed mission in trade for a donation to Elephants With out Borders on her behalf as an alternative of taking a paycheck.

What do U suppose the pair would work on in collaboration with Netflix, Perezcious readers?!

