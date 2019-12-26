Netflix hit The Crown has sparked a backlash in the Scottish Borders after an ‘offensive’ comment

By Graham Grant For The Day by day Mail

It’s the hit TV drama that has gained a clutch of awards for chronicling the fortunes of the royals.

However Netflix present The Crown has sparked a backlash within the Borders – after an ‘offensive’ slur from Princess Margaret, performed by Helena Bonham Carter.

Throughout a procuring journey, the princess visits Peebles to purchase swimming trunks for lover Roddy Llewellyn. As she enters a store, the Queen’s sister says of the residents: ‘I think we’ve stumbled throughout an experiment in inbreeding.’

The remark comes amid a row over the accuracy of the present, after critics mentioned it relied on ill-informed hypothesis concerning the actions of the royals of their non-public lives.

South Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth mentioned: ‘It’s widespread information domestically that Princess Margaret most likely did meet Roddy Llewellyn within the lovely Borders and took benefit of the improbable outlets in Peebles to impress him.

‘So for once The Crown seems to have got something right – it’s only a disgrace they blow it with this crass and offensive remark.’

Within the TV recreation of the scene for an episode entitled Cri de Coeur, the footage depicting Peebles was filmed in Rye on the Sussex coast.

Mr Smyth: ‘Maybe if Netflix had filmed the series in the Borders they would have found out how wrong the comments are, and the producers could have followed in Princess Margaret’s footsteps by taking full benefit of the nice procuring supply in Peebles that goes properly past swimming trunks.’

SNP councillor Stuart Bell, who represents Tweeddale East, mentioned: ‘It’s well-known domestically Princess Margaret was an in depth good friend of the Tennant household of The Glen [estate] close to Peebles.

The Crown is leisure, fairly than a factual documentary, however I can not think about the Royal Household or the intense and welcoming residents of Peebles in the present day will likely be very entertained by their dismissive portrayal in that present.’

Netflix declined to remark.

In her autobiography Woman in Ready: My Extraordinary Life within the Shadow of the Crown, Woman Anne Glenconner mentioned Princess Margaret had ‘whisked Roddy off shopping to find him some swimming trunks for the pool’ – and he returned with ‘budgie smugglers’.

On the ‘inbreeding’ comment, a Scottish Borders Council spokesman mentioned: ‘The Queen and members of the Royal Household have spent a number of time in Peebles through the years and all the time appear to take pleasure in assembly the great members of this group.

TV sequence like The Crown can use poetic licence and I don’t assume anybody pays a lot discover to this or take any offence.’