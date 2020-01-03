Netflix is accepting applications to work on ‘The Witcher’ – could it be you?

Netflix have introduced they want to rent somebody to work safety on their new authentic fantasy collection The Witcher.

Tailored from Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling novels, The Witcher TV collection follows Geralt of Rivia (performed by Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter who takes down scary beasts for cash. The books have additionally been efficiently made into video video games, with the franchise rating amongst the highest-grossing on HEARALPUBLICIST, Xbox and PC.

Followers of the present now have the chance to use for a job engaged on set within the position of “Associate Witcher, Security.”

The job submit reads: “Are you a self-motivated, results-oriented lone wolf? Do you have a passion for problem-solving and monster-slaying (literally and figuratively)? Does the intersection of a silver sword with magical beasts excite you? If so, read on for an exciting job opportunity from Netflix!”

Increasing on the position, Netflix says the candidate will likely be “one of many witchers responsible for the tracking and removal of all manners of monsters, beasts, demons, rogues, and more,” and that they, “must have your own equipment! A horse, two swords, and a variety of potions are a must, while armours, chains, and other tools are recommended.”

The proper candidate might want to “hold a four-year degree from an accredited Witcher school or have equivalent life experience,” and “be able to lift several hundred pounds overhead repeatedly.”

They need to additionally “have an innate understanding of the lesser evil and the greater good,” amongst different issues.

Assume you’ve obtained what it takes? Discover out extra in regards to the position and the right way to apply on the Netflix jobs web page.

In the meantime, The Witcher debuted on Netflix final month, and the present’s creator is already speaking a few second instalment.

The present arrived to large reward, with one fan saying it “makes ‘Game of Thrones’ look like two drunks fighting”

Talking to NME, Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed second season of the present is on the way in which.

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” she mentioned, earlier than teasing the “different” strategy they are going to be taking up the brand new episodes.

“Season one is all about world set-up,” she mentioned. “It’s making sure that you understand The Continent, where this world takes place. And that you also know and fall in love with these characters. Season two then allows us to have a little more focused storytelling. The story, Tomek can tell you, goer fast and wild. It’s got a lot of drive to it.”

No official launch date for season two of The Witcher has been introduced.