Netflix just quietly stormed the Oscar nominations – has the Academy finally accepted streaming?

Ricky Gervais hasn’t all the time been fashionable. Nor, to be trustworthy, has he all the time been humorous. However The Workplace creator did get one factor proper final week when he selected to name out the Golden Globe Awards for his or her snobbish perspective in the direction of streaming. “No one cares about movies anymore. No one goes to the cinema. Nobody watches network TV,” he stated to an viewers of Beverly Hills’ richest residents. “Everybody’s watching Netflix. This present ought to simply be me popping out, going: ‘Well done Netflix! You win… everything! Good night.’

They’re not the one ones, both. This 12 months’s Globes may need given the streaming platform only one award from 17 nominations, however Roma stays the one Netflix movie ever to win an Oscar. If there was a prize for many backwards inventive physique, it might undoubtedly go to the Academy – till now, it appears.

Introduced this morning (January 13), the Oscar nominations 2020 noticed Netflix quietly storm the shortlist with their finest ever haul of 22 nods. That’s greater than every other studio, even Sony and their big-hitting awards roster of As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Little Ladies and Ache & Glory. By no means earlier than has a manufacturing home dominated to such an extent.

Adam Driver enjoys a young second with Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’. Credit score: Netflix

In fact, Netflix racked up 15 nominations final 12 months – thanks largely to Alfonso Cuaron’s overseas language phenomenon – however the Martin Scorsese-led voting panel shut out its movies in most classes. Scorsese has been pretty vocal about his dislike of streaming – although his mob epic The Irishman actually simply racked up 10 nominations for them – and the battle to outline ‘cinema’ continues to be raging. The truth is, one other Hollywood heavyweight, Steven Spielberg just lately went so far as to counsel that motion pictures debuting on the streaming service concurrent with a really restricted theatrical launch shouldn’t be eligible for Oscars. He was, fortunately, ignored, however the views of those filmmaking dinosaurs has permeated the complete Academy. Therefore the dearth of golden statuettes within the bogs of Netflix HQ.

Nonetheless, through the years, there was enchancment. After incomes its first Oscar nod in 2014 for harrowing struggle doc The Sq., Netflix has progressively taken an even bigger piece of the pie. In 2015, there was one other solitary nomination; 2016 gave them two; 2017, three; 2018, seven; in 2019 the quantity doubled to 15 and this 12 months it’s jumped once more. Logically, the variety of wins ought to enhance as effectively.

Robert De Niro in ‘The Irishman’ Credit score: Netflix

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach’s heartbreaking story a few household splitting aside on the seams – is best-placed to dominate the performing classes (Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern are all nominated), whereas Scorsese’s The Irishman appears sure to win massive. The Two Popes has additionally helped them shut out the Greatest Supporting Actor gong (three out of 5 nominees are Netflix expertise). However the on-line big has additionally completed effectively within the smaller classes, those nobody actually cares about. Hand-drawn Christmas flick Klaus is up for Greatest Animated Characteristic, The Fringe of Democracy is only one of three documentaries nominated and crusty pop icon Randy Newman has eked out one more Unique Rating nod (he’s now on 15) for his melancholic Marriage Story soundtrack.

The Oscars have’t sometimes approached change with a lot enthusiasm – final 12 months’s plans for a ‘Best Popular Film’ award had been virtually instantly scrapped. But when even Ricky Gervais – a person not often recognized for his capacity to learn a room – has seen what’s up, then perhaps this actually is the 12 months Netflix will get what it deserves on the Oscars.