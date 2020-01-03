News

Netflix: Ni no Kuni anime movie coming 16th January

January 3, 2020
Netflix has confirmed at the moment that they’ve picked up the streaming rights for the Ni no Kuni film which made its debut in Japan final summer season. Followers of Ni no Kuni will have the ability to watch the animation on 16th January on the favored streaming service. Right here’s an outline of the animated film.

Two common teenagers go on a magical quest to save lots of the lifetime of their pal and her counterpart from one other world. However love complicates their journey.

Studio Ghibli animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away) directs this enchanting movie based mostly on the famend online game.

